No time frame for any possible Apple appeal, EU Commission says

No time frame for any possible Apple appeal, EU Commission saysReuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 17:39 IST
The European Commission could not say on Wednesday how long it might take to decide whether or not to appeal an earlier court tax ruling on iPhone maker Apple, a spokeswoman for the EU executive told reporters.
"Regarding the time that is necessary to decide on the next steps ... we cannot say more about how long it will take us to study the implications of this ruling so quickly after it was issued," the Commission spokeswoman told a regular briefing.
