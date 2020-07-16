Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain publishes plans to keep internal trade flowing after Brexit

Britain publishes plans on Thursday to keep trade flowing freely between its constituent nations when regulatory powers are reclaimed from the European Union at the end of the year and redistributed to devolved governments in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-07-2020 03:02 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 03:00 IST
Britain publishes plans to keep internal trade flowing after Brexit
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain publishes plans on Thursday to keep trade flowing freely between its constituent nations when regulatory powers are reclaimed from the European Union at the end of the year and redistributed to devolved governments in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. While it was part of the EU, Britain abided by the bloc's rules in areas like agriculture, the environment, consumer protection, and employment rights. Now that Britain has left, those powers will be repatriated to the UK.

Some will remain with the central government in London, others will be distributed to the devolved nations. Thursday's plan will outline who gets what and how they are overseen. Both the Welsh and Scottish administrations have in the past voiced concern that they will lose out to central government in the distribution.

The government said its plan was designed to ensure rules do not diverge within Britain and create barriers to trade - guided by principles of mutual recognition and non-discrimination. "We want to ensure the most successful political and economic union of nations in the world continues to grow and thrive," said business minister Alok Sharma.

The independence-minded administration of Nicola Sturgeon in Scotland will be watching the distribution particularly closely. Scotland voted to remain part of the United Kingdom in 2014, but its overall opposition to Brexit has renewed separatist sentiment.

The coronavirus pandemic has also highlighted the tension among the home nations. Despite sharing a land border with England, Scotland and Wales have each chosen to diverge from and often criticize English lockdown rules. Nevertheless, British cabinet minister Michael Gove described the plan as a "power surge" to devolved administrations. It will be subject to a consultation with Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland before the final wording of legislation is decided.

TRENDING

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Porto clinch league title with 2-0 win over Sporting

Porto won their 29th Portuguese league title with two games to spare after second-half goals from captain Danilo Pereira and striker Moussa Marega secured a 2-0 home victory over Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday. Porto top the 18-team first div...

Golf-LPGA braced for positive tests, tournament cancellations

The LPGA Tour, the elite womens professional golf circuit, will restart its COVID-19-interrupted season this month expecting positive tests and as many as three events to be cancelled, commissioner Mike Whan said on Wednesday.Whan was posit...

N.Macedonia's pro-EU SDSM set to win parliamentary vote

North Macedonias Social Democrats who pledged to take the Balkan country to the European Union are set to win the parliamentary vote on Wednesday, state election commission parliamentary results showed. The ruling SDSM party of the most rec...

U.S. judge blocks second federal execution in 17 years

A U.S. judge in Washington blocked what would have been the second federal execution in 17 years on Wednesday, hours before it was to take place, but her orders may yet be reversed as the Department of Justice challenges them in higher cour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020