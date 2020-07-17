Left Menu
Centre extending all possible help to Karnataka in combating COVID-19: Gowda

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda on Friday said that Government of India headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been extending all possible assistance to state government in their endeavour to combat the deadly coronavirus.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-07-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 23:47 IST
Centre extending all possible help to Karnataka in combating COVID-19: Gowda
Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda on Friday said that Government of India headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been extending all possible assistance to state government in their endeavour to combat the deadly coronavirus. In a statement released after participating in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa in Bengaluru today, Gowda said he shared his views with the state government on how to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state in general and Bengaluru in particular.

He said the Centre was in constant touch with the state government on the issue. The centre is more than happy to extend any help further if Karnataka requires so. "Being a Union Minister handling the Pharmaceutical Department also, I am closely monitoring the medicine demand and supply situation across the country on a day-to-day basis. The availability of required medicines including HCQ and Paracetamol is satisfactory in all states including Karnataka. Also, there has been enough lifesaving drugs in our Jan Aushadhi Kendras all over India. Over 600 such outlets exist in Karnataka alone," he said.

"If there is any issue related to medicine shortage or overpricing, one can bring it to my knowledge or call PMBJP tollfree number 18001808080 or NPPA number 18001112550 / 011-23345118 / 011-23345122. The grievances will surely be resolved to everybody's satisfaction" added the minister. With related to state governments or private agencies seeking to import emergency medicines, medical equipment etc., Gowda assured, we would facilitate required licences without any delay.

"I strongly feel that it is our collective responsibility to use everything in our armour to defeat the pandemic. We also seek public support in this mission. Together, we will win," he said. (ANI)

