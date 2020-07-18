BTP MLAs support Gehlot govt, committed to providing stability: Rajasthan Congress chief

Left Menu
Newly-appointed Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said on Saturday that Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLAs have supported Ashok Gehlot government from the beginning and continue to support it.

ANI | Jaipur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-07-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 21:36 IST
Govind Singh Dotasra, Rajasthan Congress President addressing a press conference in Raipur on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Newly-appointed Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said on Saturday that Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLAs have supported Ashok Gehlot government from the beginning and continue to support it. "Two BTP MLAs Rajkumar Roat and Ram Prasad Dindor have supported our government from the very beginning and it continues. They have expressed satisfaction with the work done by the government. They are committed to providing stability to Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government," Dotasra said at a press conference here.

He said that BTP MLAs along with their party leader handed over a letter of support to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday amid the political turmoil in the state. "They have shown that they trust the Ashok Gehlot government fully. BTP members submitted their demands and requests for development in their areas and the Chief Minister has given them the assurance to fulfil them," he added.

Roat, who was at the press conference, said they had earlier decided to not support any party and whip was also issued. "We had supported the government on some conditions but they had shown some laxity on accepting them. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has now agreed that he will fulfil our demands. We now stand with the CM and the government," he said.

Congress has 107 MLAs including 19 who have been issued notices of disqualification by the assembly speaker on a complaint by chief whip Mahesh Joshi. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 72 lawmakers in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly. BTP has two MLAs.

Congress has accused BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations. The Congress government in Rajasthan continues to be in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.

Pilot was sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president earlier this week. (ANI)

