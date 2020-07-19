Manipur: ADGP Arvind Kumar's condition stable after he allegedly shot himself

Additional Director General of Police ADGP (Law and Order) Arvind Kumar who allegedly shot himself with his service gun on Saturday is stable now, according to Manipur Chief Secretary.

"The condition of ADGP (Law and Order) Arvind Kumar is stable. He is conscious and able to respond. Doctors are performing small surgery. We will try to shift him to Delhi," said Manipur Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu after visiting the hospital where ADGP is admitted.

Kumar allegedly shot himself with his service gun at his official quarter at 2nd Manipur Rifles Complex in Imphal on Saturday. (ANI)