Rajasthan political crisis: Jaipur court rejects bail plea of accused Bharat Malani

A Jaipur court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Bharat Malani, an accused in the alleged horse-trading case in Rajasthan and linked to the purported audio-tapes. Malani was arrested by a team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police under Sections 124A (sedition) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on July 10.

Two FIRs were registered by the SOG based on the complaint filed by Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi about audiotapes, which Congress alleged, had conversations about an alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government. In an operation by SOG in Udaipur, Rs 1.25 crores were recovered from the possession of three people in two cars.

They are being questioned regarding the money, SOG said. Earlier a Jaipur court on July 18 sent Sanjay Jain, another accused in the alleged horse-trading case in Rajasthan and linked to the purported audio-tapes, on four-day custody of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police. (ANI