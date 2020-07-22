Goa police issues advisory for account hacking via call forward feature
Goa Police on Wednesday issued an advisory regarding account hacking using call forward feature.ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 22-07-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 18:32 IST
Goa Police on Wednesday issued an advisory regarding account hacking using call forward feature. According to the police, cybercriminals call on the pretext of bank officials asking them to dial a code. Once the code is dialled, all calls and SMSes get forwarded to a new number.
This enables them to hack into the bank, e-wallet and social media accounts through OTP (One-time password), said the police. Besides, the state police also cautioned against dialling numbers like **21*, *401* and cross verify with service providers for such numbers. (ANI)
