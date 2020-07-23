Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canadian court rules invalid 'Safe Third Country' pact with U.S.

Federal court judge Ann Marie McDonald ruled that the agreement was in violation of a section of Canada's Charter of Rights that says laws or state actions that interfere with life, liberty and security must conform to the principles of fundamental justice. McDonald suspended her decision for six months to give Parliament a chance to respond.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 23-07-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 00:06 IST
Canadian court rules invalid 'Safe Third Country' pact with U.S.
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A Canadian court on Wednesday ruled invalid a bilateral pact that compels asylum seekers trying to enter Canada via the American border to first seek sanctuary in the United States, saying U.S. immigration detention violates their human rights. Under the Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA), asylum seekers who arrive at a formal Canada-U.S. border crossing going in either direction are turned back and told to apply for asylum in the first country they arrived in.

Lawyers for refugees who had been turned away at the Canadian border challenged the pact, saying the United States does not qualify as a "safe" country under U.S. President Donald Trump. Federal court judge Ann Marie McDonald ruled that the agreement was in violation of a section of Canada's Charter of Rights that says laws or state actions that interfere with life, liberty and security must conform to the principles of fundamental justice.

McDonald suspended her decision for six months to give Parliament a chance to respond. The agreement remains in place during that time. Nedira Jemal Mustefa, among the refugees turned back and on whose behalf a challenge was launched, described her time in solitary confinement in the United States as "a terrifying, isolating and psychologically traumatic experience," according to the court ruling.

"Canada cannot turn a blind eye to the consequences that befell Ms. Mustefa in its efforts to adhere to the STCA. The evidence clearly demonstrates that those returned to the U.S. by Canadian officials are detained as a penalty," the judge wrote in her decision. Amnesty International Canada, one of the groups that launched the legal challenge against the STCA, hailed the "landmark decision."

"By turning people away, Canada is complicit in the serious human rights violations that these claimants experience in U.S. immigration detention," said Justin Mohammed, human rights law and policy campaigner at Amnesty International Canada. More than 50,000 people have illegally crossed the Canada-U.S. border to file refugee claims over the past four years, walking over ditches and on empty roads along the world's longest undefended border.

Canada has sought to stem the tide of asylum seekers that flowed into the country starting in 2016, after Trump promised to crack down on illegal immigration. Experts have said suspending the agreement would have huge implications for the Canada-U.S. relationship.

"We are aware of the Federal Court's decision and are currently reviewing it," said Mary-Liz Power, a spokeswoman for Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, who oversees Canada's border agency. "The Safe Third Country Agreement remains in effect." The ruling can be appealed to the Federal Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court if necessary. The U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and State did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Canada has closed its border with the United States to non-essential travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. In March, it said it would no longer accept irregular migrants trying to cross the border and would instead return them to U.S. authorities, who have said they will swiftly deport them back to their home countries.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

Army man's father killed, pregnant wife thrashed over land dispute in UP's Amethi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala: Parents booked for flouting COVID rules iduring entrance exam

Kerala police on Wednesday registered a case against about 600 parents of students, who appeared for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical KEAM entrance exam, for flouting COVID-19 protocol on July 16. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy from P...

No one wants conflict in Indo-Pacific region, need to work with like-minded partners: US envoy

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Wednesday said that no country wants to see a conflict in the Indo-Pacific region and the United States will work with trusted and like-minded partners to develop guidelines and other ways to fulfil ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip on fear of worsening U.S.-China ties; gold surges

World equity markets slid and gold rose on Wednesday after the U.S. ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, fanning fears of worsening bilateral relations, while the euro gained on the European Unions massive recovery fund.Trading ...

2 MLAs inducted in Andhra Pradesh cabinet

YSRCP MLAs -- Seediri Appalaraju and Chelluboina Venugopalakrishna -- have sworn in as ministers in the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddys cabinet. The two cabinet berths fell vacant after the elections of Pilli Subhash Chan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020