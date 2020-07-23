1,264 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

1,264 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Odisha on Thursday, said the State Health Department. The state has also reported 440 recoveries. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 21,099, including 7,025 active cases, and 13,749 recoveries, the Health Department added.

With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India's coronavirus count crossed 12 lakh mark on Thursday. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that 1,129 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases stand at 12,38,635 including 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated. The cumulative toll has reached 29,861 deaths. (ANI)