Don't panic, get tested: MP cabinet minister after testing COVID positive

Cabinet Minister of the Madhya Pradesh government Arvind Singh Bhadoria on Thursday released a video from the hospital here where he was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19. In the video, he said that he got tested for the virus after suffering from a sore throat.

"I do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 at the moment. I had a sore throat yesterday so got myself tested. I request all the people who have come in contact with me in the last few days to get tested, there is no need to panic," he said in the clip. He further urged people to follow the COVID-19 guidelines prescribed by the government and to take care of themselves and their loved ones.

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and was admitted to the Chirayu Medical College and Hospital in Bhopal around midnight on Wednesday. As per data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Madhya Pradesh now has a total of 24,095 COVID-19 cases, including 7,082 active cases and 16,257 recoveries.

On Wednesday the Madhya Pradesh government announced that lockdown will be imposed in Bhopal for 10 days beginning July 24. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Mishra had said yesterday that during the lockdown in the state capital, only essential services be allowed to function.

"During the 10-day lockdown in Bhopal, only medicines, milk, vegetables and government ration shops will remain open. Therefore, all the people of Bhopal are requested to make arrangements for the necessary goods in two days. Like the earlier lockdown for commuters, only e-pass will be allowed," he said. So far, 756 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported from the State. (ANI)