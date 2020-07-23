Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC refuses to hear PIL for standard Yoga protocol to enhance COVID-19 resistance

The writ petition is dismissed as withdrawn," said the bench, also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah, conducting the hearing via video conferencing The plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, said that Ministry of AYUSH has failed to develop a standard Yoga protocol to resist coronavirus or COVID-19 and sought directions to take steps to broadcast COVID-19 Yoga protocols as well as other customised Yoga Protocols in order to strengthen body immune system.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 17:38 IST
SC refuses to hear PIL for standard Yoga protocol to enhance COVID-19 resistance

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to develop "standard Yoga protocol" to enhance coronavirus resistance and its customisation to control common diseases as well. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan told lawyer petitioner and BJP leader Ashwini Updhyay that it was not willing to direct the government on the issues raised in the plea and allowed him to approach authorities with the representation. "After making submissions for some time, learned counsel for the petitioner seeks permission to withdraw the petition to enable him to approach the competent authorities. The writ petition is dismissed as withdrawn," said the bench, also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah, conducting the hearing via video conferencing

The plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, said that Ministry of AYUSH has failed to develop a standard Yoga protocol to resist coronavirus or COVID-19 and sought directions to take steps to broadcast COVID-19 Yoga protocols as well as other customised Yoga Protocols in order to strengthen body immune system. "The injury caused to the public is very large because COVID-19 pandemic is spreading rapidly and no vaccine or medicine has been discovered till date," it said. Experts say that regular Yoga can protect people from COVID-19 but AYUSH Ministry has failed to develop a standard Yoga protocol to resist the virus, the plea said. It alleged that AYUSH Ministry has also not developed customised protocols to control common diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, tumours, digestive diseases, fever and infections and diarrheal diseases. The PIL has also sought directions to the Ministry of Human Resource Development to develop standard textbooks on ‘Environment, Health and Yoga Science’ for students of I-VIII standard and make its study compulsory throughout the country

"Direct the ministry of AYUSH to frame a ‘National Yoga Policy’ to promote and propagate Yoga Science in order to make people fully aware about health-hazards, health-hygiene and health safety," the plea said.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

hold-Rembrandt and Picasso entice life back to auctions after lockdown

Works by Rembrandt, Miro and Picasso are being offered to entice life back to the auction world next week when Sothebys holds its first face-to-face sale since the coronavirus in London with a line-up from the Renaissance to the European Av...

Issue of detention of bar leader under consideration, J-K admin tells SC

The Jammu and Kashmir administration informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that the issue of high court bar leader Mian Abdul Qayooms detention was under consideration and a decision will soon be taken in the matter. A bench of Justices ...

World in isolation, a surge of new users for Twitter

The global pandemic and US protests are forcing a pullback by advertisers on Twitter, but its also led to an unprecedented surge of users. Average daily user growth spiked 34 per cent in the second quarter, the company said Thursday, the la...

Burden on crematoriums, graveyards reduces as no of COVID cases fall in Delhi

After months of being burdened by coronavirus-related deaths, the workers at crematoriums and graveyards in the national capital are finally heaving a sigh of relief as the number of COVID-19 deaths have fallen significantly. Officials of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020