Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kurdish-Iranian writer granted refugee status in NZ

Kurdish-Iranian exile and writer Behrouz Boochani, who was held in an Australian-run offshore island detention camp for about six years, has been granted refugee status in New Zealand, authorities said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 06:35 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 06:35 IST
Kurdish-Iranian writer granted refugee status in NZ

Kurdish-Iranian exile and writer Behrouz Boochani, who was held in an Australian-run offshore island detention camp for about six years, has been granted refugee status in New Zealand, authorities said on Friday. Boochani arrived in New Zealand about eight months ago to speak at a literary festival, and has stayed in Christchurch country despite his visitor visa expiring.

Boochani has been recognised as a refugee under the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugee and its 1967 Protocol, Fiona Whiteridge, Immigration New Zealand's (INZ) general manager for refugee and migrant Services, told Reuters in an email statement. "For legal and privacy reasons, INZ is unable to provide any further comment," Whiteridge added.

Boochani did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment, but he spoke to The Guardian earlier and said: "I am very happy some certainty about my future, I feel relieved and secure finally". Boochani was held on Papua New Guinea's (PNG) Manus Island after being plucked from a refugee boat on its way to Australia in 2013.

Boochani has been a prominent critic of the treatment of people under Australia’s hardline immigration policy. He described his journey and the conditions in detention in his book, "No Friends but the Mountains", written on his phone and sent via Whatsapp to a publisher in Australia. The book won one of Australia's top literary prizes this year.

The Green Party, a coalition partner in Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's government, welcomed the news. “Today we celebrate New Zealand as a place where fairness and compassion prevails”, Green Party spokeswoman Golriz Ghahraman said in a statement.

Asylum seekers intercepted at sea by Australian authorities are sent to Manus or the South Pacific island of Nauru, where many have languished for years. They are permanently barred from settling in Australia. New Zealand's Ardern has made a longstanding offer to take 150 asylum seekers from Australia's offshore camps, but the Australian government has not taken up the request.

TRENDING

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Brooks Brothers enters purchase deal with retailer SPARC

Brooks Brothers said on Thursday it entered into a 305 million stalking horse purchase agreement with retailer SPARC Group LLC, in a move that could preserve the apparel brand as a going concern and help its operations in at least 125 store...

Bumgarner, now in Arizona, opens with familiar foe in SD

Two teams entering the season believing a delayed start and shortened regular season bolster their playoff hopes open the 2020 season Friday night at Petco Park in San Diego in what is being billed as a Cowboy Shootout. Starting for the Ari...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 24

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesJohnson rushes to put UK junk food advertising on a diet httpson.ft.com2WQOtXZ Face masks confi...

At Nixon library, Pompeo declares China engagement a failure

The Trump administration took a hammer to one of the most significant Republican foreign policy achievements in the past five decades on Thursday, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declaring US engagement with China a dismal failure. As t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020