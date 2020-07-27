Left Menu
Informed PM Modi about Rajasthan Governor's behavior: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform about the behaviour of the state's Governor Kalraj Mishra.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 27-07-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 14:49 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while participating in "Save Democracy-Save Constitution" programme in Jaipur on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform about the behaviour of the state's Governor Kalraj Mishra. "I spoke with Prime Minister yesterday (on Sunday) and told him about the behaviour of the Governor. I spoke with him regarding the letter I had written to him seven days back," Gehlot said while leaving the Fairmont Hotel.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLAs organised a prayer meeting in the hotel premises under the "Save Democracy-Save Constitution" programme, in which Gehlot and other party leaders had participated. Congress MLAs have been staying at the hotel for nearly two weeks after the state plunged into a political crisis as the differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.

Mishra has sought clarification from the state government regarding the proposal of convening the Assembly session, said sources on Monday. "Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has sought clarification from the state government over the proposal on the convening of the Assembly session. Mishra has asked the government 'Do you want to move Motion of Confidence? It is not mentioned in the proposal but you have been speaking about it in media'," a source told ANI.

According to sources, Mishra also said it will be difficult to call all the MLAs for the Assembly Session in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Can you consider giving a 21-day notice over the convening of Assembly Session?," the Governor asked the Rajasthan government, according to sources.

Earlier in the day, the sources have said no decision has been taken yet on the Assembly session. The power struggle in Rajasthan had taken a new turn when the Governor had not heeded the request of the Congress government to convene a session of the state Assembly urgently.

Earlier, Rajasthan Governor's Secretariat had said the state government had presented a proposal to convene the session of the Assembly at very short notice on the night of July 23. The paper was analysed and legal experts were consulted over it, it said. It said 21-day notice is required for the session to be called according to the normal procedures.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

