Bihar's COVID-19 tally stands at 41,111

Bihar's COVID-19 cases rose to 41,111 said the state health department on Monday. The break-up of cases is as follows: 812 cases were reported on July 26; 1,048 additional cases were reported on July 25 and 332 cases were reported on July 24, the state health department said further.

India's COVID tally on Monday crossed the 14-lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases, and 708 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total COVID-19 cases stand at 14,35,453, including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 32,771 deaths, it added. (ANI)