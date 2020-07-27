Left Menu
Development News Edition

Efforts underway to conduct 10 lakh COVID-19 tests per day: PM Modi

Efforts are being made to ramp up the testing capacity in the country to conduct up to 10 lakh COVID-19 tests per day, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 17:59 IST
Efforts underway to conduct 10 lakh COVID-19 tests per day: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking during the launch of high-throughput COVID-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Efforts are being made to ramp up the testing capacity in the country to conduct up to 10 lakh COVID-19 tests per day, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The Prime Minister was speaking during the launch of high-throughput COVID-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata, in which he took part through video conferencing.

"While we had just one centre for Corona testing in January, today close to 1,300 labs are functioning across the country. More than 5 lakh tests are being conducted daily in the country today. In the coming weeks, efforts are being made to increase the number to 10 lakh tests per day," he said. He further highlighted that the country currently has over 11,000 COVID facilities and more than 11 lakh isolation beds.

Praising the drastic increase in the number of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits manufactured in the country during the crisis phase, Prime Minister Modi said that currently there are 1,200 manufacturers producing more than 5 lakh PPE kits daily. India's COVID tally on Monday crossed the 14-lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases, and 708 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total COVID-19 cases stand at 14,35,453, including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 32,771 deaths, it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Citing his own weight battle, PM urges Britain to get fit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson used his struggle with his own weight on Monday to urge the British to get fitter and tackle widespread obesity that could heighten coronavirus risks. New government measures to help people shed weight include b...

Cat tests positive for coronavirus in England

A pet cat has tested positive in England for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the government said on Monday in the first confirmed case of an animal being infected with the virus in Britain. The British environment ministry said al...

Singapore's rulers must accept more robust political challenges - PM

Singapores ruling party must open up to much greater debate of its policies and future plans, its prime minister said on Monday, after an election in which the opposition made historic inroads into its unbroken grip on power. Lee Hsien Loon...

Avra Laboratories gets CDSCO nod to make Favipiravir API

Hyderabad, Jul 27 PTI Avra Laboratories Pvt Ltd,a city based pharma company, has been granted regulatory approval by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation CDSCO to manufacture and marketFavipiravir API, which will help patients su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020