Telangana: Congress leaders detained for staging dharna at Raj Bhavan

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders were detained after they tried to stage a dharna at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-07-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:38 IST
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders in Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders were detained after they tried to stage a dharna at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday. Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao and former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav were also detained.

Speaking to ANI, V Hanumanth Rao said, "After the NDA government came to power, there is no democracy left. In the states where Congress democratically formed the government, the NDA government is disturbing it." "The Central government and governor himself are playing on behalf of the Centre. Hence, the All India Congress Committee has given a call to reach the Governor's place and stage a dharna. The BJP is toppling the Congress-ruling state government," he added.

Former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav said, "In order to topple the Rajasthan government, the Governor along with the Prime Minister and Amit Shah (Home Minister) are hatching a big conspiracy. Hence, today we are protesting against the BJP government." This comes in the backdrop of Rajasthan political crisis.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had on Saturday said that the Congress party would approach the President and if required, will also stage a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence in connection with the ongoing situation in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the deputy chief minister and the state unit chief of Congress.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

