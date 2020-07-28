Left Menu
Development News Edition

Home Department issued no order regarding restoration of 4G services: DIPR J-K

The Home Department, Jammu and Kashmir has not issued any orders regarding restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, said the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-07-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 10:34 IST
Home Department issued no order regarding restoration of 4G services: DIPR J-K
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Home Department, Jammu and Kashmir has not issued any orders regarding restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, said the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The DIPR J-K issued this clarification through its Twitter handle after a fake order copy from the Home Department dated July 27, with directions to internet service providers to lift speed-related restrictions in the Union Territory, which had the name of the Principal Secretary to the government, Shaleen Kabra began circulating on social media platforms.

"An order mentioning about the directions to Internet Service Providers for lifting speed-related instructions is under circulation in the social media. The order is fake and no such direction has been issued by Principal Secretary, Home Department, J-K," the DIPR said in a tweet. Earlier, the Supreme Court on July 16 asked the Central government and Jammu and Kashmir administration to file a detailed affidavit on a contempt petition for allegedly violating its judgement over internet restrictions in the Union Territory.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana and also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai, while hearing the petition filed by the Freedom for Media Professionals (FMP), directed the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir to file their affidavits within a week. Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that due to the absence of 4G speed and connectivity, online classes for students, medical updates, e-commerce, online shopping, patients and doctors are suffering as they do not have access to information.

Ahmadi said that the Union of India is not responding to representations being filed against the suspension of internet services and orders on the same aren't being published. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before the apex court that the Central government had constituted a committee, which had taken a decision on the same.

Attorney General KK Venugopal also said that there is no question of contempt as a committee had been formed, to which, Justice Ramana said, "but nothing is in the public domain". The contempt petition, filed on June 9, had alleged that there is a wilful failure on part of the government officials in complying with the orders of the Supreme Court in the matter.

The apex court had, on May 11, directed that a "special committee" be constituted to "immediately" to determine the necessity of continued restriction of mobile internet speeds in Jammu and Kashmir to 2G only. The contempt petition said that despite 29 days having elapsed, there was no constitution of this committee. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Pending COVID-19 test results, Yanks, Phils set to start series

Instead of doing activities such as batting practice to get ready for a game on Monday, the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies found themselves in a holding pattern due to coronavirus concerns. Long before the scheduled first pitch,...

Nitrogen dioxide levels fell by more than 70% during COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi: UN

Levels of nitrogen dioxide fell by more than 70 per cent during the lockdown in New Delhi, a UN policy brief said on Tuesday, warning that the environmental gains could be temporary if the cities re-open without policies to prevent air poll...

Malaysia's Najib found guilty of corruption in first 1MDB case

Malaysias former prime minister Najib Razak was found guilty of corruption on Tuesday in the first trial linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB.The case has been widely seen as a test for Ma...

Former skipper of Physically challenged India cricket team applies for peon's job in NADA

Dinesh Sain has worn the India blue on a cricket field and even led the national team for the physically challenged but the vagaries of life have now made him desperate for a peons job at the National Anti Doping Agency NADA. Inflicted with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020