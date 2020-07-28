Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vikas Dubey encounter: SC dismisses pleas seeking removal of members of inquiry commission

The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed the pleas seeking removal of former high court judge, Justice (retd) Shashi Kant Agarwal and retired Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) K L Gupta, from the three-member inquiry commission set up to probe into the encounter killing of gangster Vikas Dubey.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 14:18 IST
Vikas Dubey encounter: SC dismisses pleas seeking removal of members of inquiry commission

The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed the pleas seeking removal of former high court judge, Justice (retd) Shashi Kant Agarwal and retired Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) K L Gupta, from the three-member inquiry commission set up to probe into the encounter killing of gangster Vikas Dubey. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it would not allow the petitioners to cast aspersion on the members of the inquiry commission, which would probe into the killing of eight policemen and the subsequent encounters of Dubey and five of his alleged associates. The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, perused the media reports pertaining to interviews by Gupta and said the inquiry would not be vitiated as there are former judges of the apex court and the high court as part of the commission.

The top court was hearing two applications filed by petitioners Ghanshyam Upadhyay and Anoop Prakash Awasthi seeking removal of members of the commission. The apex court had on July 22 approved the Uttar Pradesh government's draft notification for appointing former top court judge, Justice (retd) B S Chauhan, as the chairman of the three-member inquiry commission. Eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, who were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on July 3. Dubey was killed in an encounter in the morning of July 10 when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area, the police had said.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

US-China spats rattle world, prompting calls for unity

Antagonisms between the US and China are rattling governments around the world, prompting a German official to warn of Cold War 2.0 and Kenyas president to appeal for unity to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Global trade already was depress...

Record statement of rescued child labourers via video conference: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to record the statement of children, rescued from bonded labour, by Metropolitan Magistrates over video conferencing in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The High Court directed th...

Plix launches India’s first of its kind ‘Immunity Boosting Supergreens’ - 45 Super foods incorporated into one scoop.

These 45 super foods are a great source to get your multivitamins from wholefood natural products and are also excellent immunity boostersPlix, a leading plant-based protein brand further expands its extensive product range with the launch ...

Rugby-Exeter Chiefs to discuss badge, mascot changes

Exeter Chiefs will hold a board meeting to discuss a possible rebranding of their badge and mascot, which feature a Native American, with a petition calling for an end to its use of harmful imagery garnering thousands of signatures.There is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020