Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK paper making 'commercial fodder' of dispute with royal Meghan, court hears

A lawyer for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, accused a British newspaper publisher in court on Wednesday of commercially exploiting its legal dispute with her by using court documents as the basis for "sensational" coverage. Meghan, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles the Mail on Sunday printed last year that included parts of a handwritten letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 17:48 IST
UK paper making 'commercial fodder' of dispute with royal Meghan, court hears
Representative image

A lawyer for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, accused a British newspaper publisher in court on Wednesday of commercially exploiting its legal dispute with her by using court documents as the basis for "sensational" coverage.

Meghan, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles the Mail on Sunday printed last year that included parts of a handwritten letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018. Increasingly hostile relations between the royal couple and some British newspapers they accused of intrusive, inaccurate and sometimes racist coverage was one of the reasons why Harry and Meghan left Britain for the United States.

A full trial on the substantive issues in the case pitting Meghan against the Mail on Sunday is not expected until next year, but the High Court has been dealing with side issues in pre-trial proceedings. At Wednesday's hearing, the issue under discussion was whether the Mail should be allowed to publish the names of five friends of Meghan who gave anonymous interviews to the U.S. magazine People. Meghan is seeking a court order preventing disclosure of the names.

The People interviews are central to Associated Newspapers' defence. The Mail has justified publishing the letter Meghan wrote to her father on the basis that she had revealed its existence in People, via her friends, and that was what drove her father to reveal the letter. One section of the Mail's article was titled: "HOW MEGHAN'S MEDIA FIGHTBACK LED HER DAD TO REVEAL LETTER HE WANTED TO KEEP SECRET".

Meghan has told the court in a written statement that she did not authorise her friends to speak to People. She said they "made a choice on their own to speak anonymously with a U.S. media outlet ... to defend me from the bullying behaviour of Britain's tabloid media". The identities of the five are known to the Mail because they were named in a confidential document filed to court by Meghan's lawyers in July as part of the legal proceedings and seen by the defendant.

Her lead counsel, Justin Rushbrooke, said that within hours of the legal papers being filed, the Mail used them as the basis for what he described as a long and sensational article on its website, which in turn "started a wildfire" of media coverage. "Other litigants don't make commercial fodder out of the other side's pleadings," he said, arguing such practices made it all the more important that the privacy of Meghan's friends be protected by a court order.

In her witness statement, Meghan said "for the Mail on Sunday to expose them in the public domain for no reason other than clickbait and commercial gain is vicious and poses a threat to their emotional and mental wellbeing". Associated Newspapers' lead counsel Antony White was due to make arguments in response later on Wednesday. The judge was not expected to immediately give his ruling on the matter.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Revenue dept asks commerce min to review coverage of export incentive scheme MEIS

The Department of Revenue has asked its commerce counterpart to review the coverage of export incentive scheme MEIS, so that the fiscal benefits under this programme can be brought down to Rs 9,000 crore this fiscal as it has not yielded de...

TVS Motor Company Achieves Revenue of Rs. 1434 Cr. in Q1 FY 20-21

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir TVS Motor Company resumed its operations from second week of May 2020 in a graded manner across all its factories in Hosur, Mysuru, and Nalagarh. This quarter is not a representative quarter due to COV...

Emerging evidence suggests smoking increases risk of COVID-19 infection: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said emerging evidence suggests that smoking increases risk of contracting COVID-19 as well as worsens the outcome in people infected with the virus. Speaking at the release of an e-book on t...

Delhi records 1,035 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,33,310; death toll climbs to 3,907: Authorities.

Delhi records 1,035 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,33,310 death toll climbs to 3,907 Authorities....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020