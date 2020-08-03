Left Menu
Congress did not want foundation stone of Ram temple to be laid at janam bhoomi: Yogi Adityanath

Hours after senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's remarks, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeted the party saying that Congress did not want that foundation stone of the temple to be laid at the place where Lord Ram was born.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-08-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 19:50 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaking to ANI in Ayodhya on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hours after senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's remarks, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeted the party saying that Congress did not want that foundation stone of the temple to be laid at the place where Lord Ram was born. The Chief Minister told ANI that the credit for the construction of Ram temple goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he had repeatedly said that the construction in Ayodhya will be done within the legal framework.

"Congress party should look into its past. Where Ram Lalla has been present, which is the real Ram Janam Bhoomi, Ram temple should be built there, this was our feeling and that of people of the country. Congress did not want foundation stone there. They did not want the conclusion of the issue...They divide people on the basis of caste, religion and beliefs to remain in power," he said. The Chief Minister was responding to a question about Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's remarks that foundation stone of Ram Temple was laid by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Yogi Adityanath said the world knows that Ram temple construction could have started with Somnath temple but it did not happen. "When remaining in power becomes more important, they play with sentiments of the people. I want to say to everyone, do not give negative statements on this historic moment. People should give their support to the temple through Sri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust," he said. The Chief Minister further said that in the Supreme Court, an advocate who is a member of Congress, was demanding that decision on Ram temple should not be given before 2019.

He said some people had expressed unnecessary apprehensions concerning the verdict. "Today the world realised the power of democracy. There were people who used to say that if a decision comes, this will happen, that will happen. But nothing happened. 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' is what we did," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the programme for laying the foundation stone of temple will be telecast alive. "The credit for the construction of Ram temple obviously goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He repeatedly said that the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be done within the legal framework and it is happening now," he said,

The Chief Minister offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple during his visit to Ayodhya to take stock of the preparations for the 'bhoomi pujan' scheduled to take place on August 5. He along with officials also visited Ram ki Paudi to inspect the arrangements ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony.

The Sri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was formed by the government for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya in accordance with the Supreme Court's ruling of November 9 last year in favour of Ram temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The construction of Ram temple will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone. (ANI)

