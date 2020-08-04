Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally stand at 2,68,285

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 5,063 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's coronavirus cases to 2,68,285, informed the state health department in a bulletin. As per the state's bulletin, there are 55,152 active cases in the state.

108 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday taking the total number of patients succumbing to COVID-19 to 4,349. 6,501 patients were discharged, taking the cumulative discharged patients to 2,08,784.

India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,050 COVID-19 cases as the total cases in the country reached 18,55,746, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. 803 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total cases include 5,86,298 active cases, 12,30,510 cured/discharged/migrated and 38,938 deaths, the Union Health Ministry added.