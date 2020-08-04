Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian bonds rally in thin summer trade

Italian government bond yields fell to their lowest since March on Tuesday and the country's debt was poised for its best session since July 20, while safe-haven paper rallied as risk appetite took a hit in Europe. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index was in the red after a strong rally on Monday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 04-08-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 21:17 IST
Italian bonds rally in thin summer trade
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Italian government bond yields fell to their lowest since March on Tuesday and the country's debt was poised for its best session since July 20, while safe-haven paper rallied as risk appetite took a hit in Europe.

Europe's Stoxx 600 index was in the red after a strong rally on Monday. European assets have become more appealing to investors as a 750-billion-euro ($882.68 billion) European Union recovery fund boosted sentiment towards the bloc and U.S. coronavirus cases surged.

Underscoring tensions impacting Washington, China said on Tuesday it would retaliate if the United States persisted with "hostile action" against Chinese journalists, who may be forced to leave in coming days if their U.S. visas are not extended. German 10-year government bond yields were flat at -0.55%, having hit 2-1/2 month lows of -0.56% last week. They fell 9 basis points last week.

Italy's 10-year yield, down 5.5 bps on the day, fell to its lowest since the beginning of March at 1.017%. "Lower risk appetite has boosted demand for Bunds, also this morning, and peripheral bonds are following as ... there's a lot of central bank excess liquidity available," Luca Cazzulani, bond analyst at UniCredit, said.

Focus was also on the European Central Bank's breakdown of its bond purchases, released late on Monday, which showed Italy continued to benefit from oversized transactions in June and July under the ECB's emergency and conventional bond buying programmes. Italy is the one large euro zone country where the ECB is purchasing more bonds than its share of the capital key, a quota based on how much money each country has paid into the bank.

The data showed the ECB now holds 9.95 billion euros of Greek government bonds, or 13.5% of the outstanding market, according to Reuters calculations. In the primary market, Austria sold 1.15 billion euro of bonds due 2024 and 2030 via auction. ($1 = 0.8497 euros)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1015 pm NATION DEL127 DEF-SINOINDIA-LADAKH-REVIEW Top Indian military and strategic brass review situation in eastern Ladakh New Delhi Indias top military and strategic brass on Tuesday reviewed th...

IRDAI permits life insurers to issue policies electronically

Amid rising cases of coronavirus and disruption in normal business activities, regulator IRDAI on Tuesday allowed life insurers to issue life insurance policies electronically. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India IRD...

1,083 COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala

As many as 1,083 COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday, Health Minister KK Shailaja said. Kerala reported 1,083 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 1,021 patients who were under treatment for the disease have been recovered today. A tota...

Tornadoes tear through U.S. Northeast as Tropical Storm Isaias rages

Tropical Storm Isaias raced up the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday, generating tornadoes and knocking out power, and a twister in North Carolina killed at least one person when it obliterated a mobile home park.The fast-moving storm threatened f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020