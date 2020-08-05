Trump security adviser warns against foreign military involvement in Libya

The United States on Tuesday condemned all foreign military involvement in Libya, including the use of mercenaries and private military contractors, and said Libyans themselves must rebuild a unified country.

U.S. President Donald Trump had spoken with several world leaders about Libya in past weeks, and it was clear there was "no winning side," U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Tuesday. He said efforts by foreign powers to exploit the conflict posed a grave danger to regional stability.