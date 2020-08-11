Singapore PM's nephew says will pay S$15,000 fine in contempt of court case
The Singapore prime minister's nephew said on Tuesday that he would pay a S$15,000 ($10,920) fine for contempt of court, but that he did not admit guilt in the case. "I have decided to pay the fine, in order to buy some peace and quiet," Li said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 11-08-2020 08:43 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 08:43 IST
The Singapore prime minister's nephew said on Tuesday that he would pay a S$15,000 ($10,920) fine for contempt of court, but that he did not admit guilt in the case. Li Shengwu's case involved a private Facebook post in 2017 in which he said the Singapore government is "very litigious and has a pliant court system". Earlier this year, he said he had opted not to participate in the proceedings against him.
His post had come amid a bitter public feud among the children of the island's founding father, Lee Kuan Yew, including the current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Li's father, Lee Hsien Yang. "I have decided to pay the fine, in order to buy some peace and quiet," Li said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. "I do not admit guilt... I disagree that my words were illegal."
