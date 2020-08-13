Taiwan proposes 10% increase in defence spending for 2021

Taiwan's defence spending in 2021 is set to grow 10.2% compared with this year, according to Reuters calculations from government figures released on Thursday, ramping up investment in the face of increased military pressure from China.

President Tsai Ing-wen's cabinet proposed T$453.4 billion ($15.42 billion) in military spending for the year starting January, versus T$411.3 billion budgeted for this year, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said in a statement. ($1 = 29.3990 Taiwan dollars)