Need clearly defined, inclusive access strategy for COVID-19 vaccine: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that India will be one of the nations to produce a vaccine for coronavirus and the process will require a "clearly-defined" strategy. He further said that the Centre will need a vaccine access strategy that is inclusive and equitable, ensuring availability, affordability and fair distribution.

"India will be one of the COVID-19 vaccine-producing nations. It needs a clearly-defined, inclusive & equitable vaccine access strategy ensuring availability, affordability & fair distribution. GOI must do it now," he tweeted. The statement from the Congress leader came a day after he tweeted a graph showing country's upward-moving COVID-19 curve describing it as "frightening not flattening". (ANI)