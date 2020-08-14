Maharashtra's Chikhli Police Station celebrate conviction of 2 accused of raping 9-yr-old

The Chikhli Police Station located in Maharashtra's Buldhana district was all decked up for a special occasion on Thursday night as the cops celebrated the conviction of two men accused of raping a nine-year-old girl. Special Sessions Court, Buldhana awarded capital punishment to two men, who raped the girl on April 26, 2019.

Cops of Chikhli Police Station consider this judgment as their own victory since they have been able to ensure swift justice to the victim. The police burnt firecrackers outside the police station and distributed sweets.

"On April 26, 2019, the victim's father lodged a complaint that two men have raped his nine-year-old daughter. The police had arrested the accused immediately. We collected all evidence and filed a charge sheet in the court," Gulabrao Wagh, Station House Officer (SHO), Chikhli Police Station told ANI. "Later, the court pronounced the death penalty to two accused under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences). We are happy that we could provide justice to the girl. Chikhli police station has been decorated and the public is also happy," he said.

VL Bhatkar, government lawyer, who represented the girl in the court was also welcomed at the police station on the occasion. "Today, Special Sessions Court Buldhana gave an important ruling. Accused, Sagar and Nitin, have been awarded capital punishment under Section 376. The incident took place in Chikhli in Buldhana district. Two accused kidnapped a nine-year-old and raped her," Bhatkar told ANI.

The victim along with his father was also present there at the police station during the celebrations. The court has not fixed date for their hanging as the convicts still have time to appeal in the higher court against the ruling. (ANI)