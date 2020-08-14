Income tax arrears under dispute increased by 129% in five years: Congress

Congress on Friday attacked the government over its management of economy and taxation, saying that the direct tax amount under dispute has increased by 129 per cent in the last five years. In a statement, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that as per budget 2020, Rs 9,40,000 crore worth of 'direct tax' amount is under dispute.

"Of this, demands related to corporate tax amount to Rs 4,88,000 Crore while taxes on income and other heads amount to Rs 4,50,000 Crore. In contrast, direct tax arrears as on March 2014 were only Rs 4,10,000 Crore, i.e. increase of 129 per cent in five years," it said. He alleged that tax anarchy, tax terrorism and "raid raj of ED-Income Tax" were the hallmarks of the government.

"In addition demands relating to indirect taxes of commodities/services amount to Rs 1,69,000 crore, taking total outstanding to Rs 11,09,000 Crores. Is this transparent taxation or insurmountable taxation ?" he asked. He said that due to the target based tax collection system, Income Tax receivables that are under dispute have reached Rs 6,23,539 crore (according to the documents of the interim budget 2019-20).

He said out of every Rs 100 demand of Income-tax, only Rs 1.4 was recoverable. "Honouring the Honest is 'Honouring the Dishonest' in the Modi government," he alleged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday launched the platform for "Transparent Taxation - Honoring the Honest" via video conferencing. (ANI)