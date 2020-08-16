Left Menu
Shiv Sena questions quarantine rules regarding PM Modi after Nritya Gopal Das tests COVID-19 positive

After Ram Janmabhoomi trust head Nritya Gopal Das tested positive for novel coronavirus infection, Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamna on Sunday questioned if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will follow quarantine regulations as he shared the stage with him during the groundbreaking ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-08-2020 09:59 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 09:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After Ram Janmabhoomi trust head Nritya Gopal Das tested positive for novel coronavirus infection, Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamna on Sunday questioned if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will follow quarantine regulations as he shared the stage with him during the groundbreaking ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. "The 75-year-old Mahant Nritya was present on stage on August 5 at the Bhoomipujan ceremony of the Ram Temple. He had not covered his face with the mask. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat came in contact with the Mahant. PM Modi held the hand of Nritya Gopal Das with reverence. So will our PM will also be quarantined," the editorial in the Saamna questioned?

"At present, Amit Shah is also in solitude after contracting the infection. Even former president Pranab Mukherjee has been tested positive for the virus and his health is also in a worrisome state. At present, all cabinet members, bureaucrats, parliament members are vulnerable to falling prey to the lethal infection. Even during riots and war, Delhi was not so frightened as it is today. The city seems to be a bit more scared now. Although the fear of PM Modi and Shah was already mongering, but the trepidation fear of coronavirus is more appalling." On August 5, Nritya Gopal Das was the part of the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya and shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and a few others.

This landmark event was attended by 175 guests who were invited by the trust headed by Nritya Gopal Das. Apart from heavy security arrangements, COVID-19 protocols and social distancing norms were abided by the people present at the gala event.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, no chief ministers except Yogi Adityanath was invited for the groundbreaking ceremony. Notably, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had sought invitation for Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray stating that the late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackery was at the forefront in insisting and wanted the Ram temple built.

Sarnaik had also stated that Uddhav had repeatedly taken a lead in the demand for the Ram Mandir and hence should be invited for the 'bhoomi pujan.' (ANI)

