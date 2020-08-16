Left Menu
Kuwait position towards Israel unchanged - Al-Qabas newspaper

Kuwait's position towards Israel is unchanged after its accord with the United Arab Emirates and it will be the last country to normalise relations, newspaper al-Qabas reported on Sunday citing Kuwaiti government sources.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-08-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 14:01 IST
A Kuwait foreign ministry official was not immediately available to comment. "The Kuwaiti position is consistent with its decades-old foreign policy approach in support of the Palestinian cause, as it is the premier Arab issue, and only accepting a solution if it is what the Palestinians accept," al-Qabas said.

Palestinians denounced the Israel-UAE deal, while Saudi Arabia and Qatar have remained silent. Fellow Gulf nations Oman and Bahrain praised the deal.

