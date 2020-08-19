Left Menu
Development News Edition

China says latest U.S. sailing near Taiwan 'extremely dangerous'

cause trouble in the Taiwan Strait are not in line with the fundamental interests of China and the United States, harm the well-being of compatriots on both sides of the strait, pose real threats to peace and stability in the region and are extremely dangerous", it said. Chinese forces will remain on high alert at all times to safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, it added.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-08-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 15:24 IST
China says latest U.S. sailing near Taiwan 'extremely dangerous'

China's military said on Wednesday the latest U.S. navy sailing near Chinese-claimed Taiwan was "extremely dangerous" and stirring up such trouble was in neither country's interests. The U.S. guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin sailed through the narrow and sensitive Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, the U.S. navy said, in what have become relatively routine trips in recent months, though they always anger China.

The Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army said its air and naval forces followed and monitored the U.S. ship throughout its voyage. "Any words or deeds that ... cause trouble in the Taiwan Strait are not in line with the fundamental interests of China and the United States, harm the well-being of compatriots on both sides of the strait, pose real threats to peace and stability in the region and are extremely dangerous", it said.

Chinese forces will remain on high alert at all times to safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, it added. Taiwan's defence ministry said the U.S. ship was on an "ordinary mission" and passed through the Taiwan Strait in a southerly direction.

The sailing comes a week after U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar visited Taiwan, the highest level U.S. official to travel to the island since Washington broke off diplomatic ties with Taipei in favour of Beijing in 1979. China responded by sending fighter jets close to Taiwan.

China considers Taiwan a purely domestic matter, and routinely calls it the most sensitive and important issue in its relations with the United States.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

DPIIT calls inter-ministerial meet on royalty payments on Aug 25

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT has convened an inter-ministerial meeting on royalty payments on August 25, an official said. The meeting would be chaired by DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra.Officials f...

Greece clamps down at party island Mykonos as COVID-19 infections spike

Greece will extend restrictions in the popular holiday island of Mykonos and the coastal area of Chalkidiki in northern Greece to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections, Civil Protection authorities said on Wednesday. The measures includ...

Microfinance sector may see consolidation post COVID, say experts

Microfinance industry, which serves the unbanked, is likely to head towards the path of consolidation post-COVID 19, feel industry experts. Micro lenders will also move towards digitisation of all processes for serving their c...

People will teach lesson to those who betrayed Cong: Digvijaya

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said people will teach a lesson to those who betrayed the party. As many as 25 MLAs in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh House resigned from the Congress and their Assembly membership in the last few ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020