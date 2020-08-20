U.S. asks Supreme Court to review decision requiring Trump to unblock critics on Twitter

The Justice Department on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review an appeals court decision requiring U.S. President Donald Trump to unblock Twitter users from viewing his account.

Trump lost a lawsuit in May 2018 on behalf of Twitter users and agreed to unblock those accounts. Trump has made his @RealDonaldTrump account, which he opened in 2009, a central and controversial part of his presidency, using it to promote his agenda and to attack critics to his more than 85 million followers. The Justice Department said if left standing the ruling "would deter holders of his office from using new technology to efficiently communicate to a broad public audience."