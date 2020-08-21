Left Menu
TEXT-Statement from UK Chief Negotiator Frost on Brexit talks

"We have had useful discussions this week but there has been little progress. "The EU is still insisting not only that we must accept continuity with EU state aid and fisheries policy, but also that this must be agreed before any further substantive work can be done in any other area of the negotiation, including on legal texts.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-08-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 15:14 IST
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Statement from Britain's Chief Negotiator David Frost after the seventh round of Brexit talks: "We have just concluded the seventh round of negotiations with the EU. As I said last week, agreement is still possible, and it is still our goal, but it is clear that it will not be easy to achieve.

"Substantive work continues to be necessary across a range of different areas of potential UK-EU future cooperation if we are to deliver it. "We have had useful discussions this week but there has been little progress.

"The EU is still insisting not only that we must accept continuity with EU state aid and fisheries policy, but also that this must be agreed before any further substantive work can be done in any other area of the negotiation, including on legal texts. "This makes it unnecessarily difficult to make progress. There are other significant areas which remain to be resolved and, even where there is a broad understanding between negotiators, there is a lot of detail to work through.

"Time is short for both sides. "We have been clear from the outset about the principles underlying the UK approach.

"We are seeking a relationship which ensures we regain sovereign control of our own laws, borders, and waters, and centred upon a trading relationship based on an FTA (free trade agreement) like those the EU has concluded with a range of other international partners, together with practical arrangements for cooperation in areas such as aviation, scientific programmes, and law enforcement. "When the EU accepts this reality in all areas of the negotiation, it will be much easier to make progress.

"We will continue to work hard to reach an agreement. Chief Negotiators and their teams have agreed to remain in close contact over the next two weeks before the next Round in London in the week of 7 September."

