Babri Masjid demolition case: SC grants Lucknow court another month to pronounce verdict
The Supreme Court granted another month to a Lucknow court to pronounce its judgment in cases related to the demolition of Babri Masjid against senior BJP leaders including Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, and others.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 16:44 IST
The Supreme Court granted another month to a Lucknow court to pronounce its judgment in cases related to the demolition of Babri Masjid against senior BJP leaders including Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, and others. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, had on August 19 passed an order extending the deadline for pronouncing the judgement till September 30.
The top court had, in its last order, granted the trial court CBI judge in Lucknow time till August 31 to pronounce the judgement. The Supreme Court order came on a plea filed by special judge Surendra Kumar Yadav, who is hearing the matter related to the demolition of Babri Masjid, seeking more time to pronounce the judgement in the cases. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Babri Masjid
- SC
- Lucknow
- BJP
- Uma Bharti
ALSO READ
MLB schedule overhaul includes 14 DHs
Golf-After reliving glory days, Kaymer comes out firing in San Francisco
Alembic Pharmaceuticals raises Rs 750 crores via QIP, issue subscribed by nearly 2x. Monarch Networth Capital Ltd banker to the issue
Bogdanovic scores career-high 35 as Kings dump Pelicans
Golf-After reliving glory days, Kaymer comes out firing in San Francisco