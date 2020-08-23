Left Menu
Development News Edition

AG K K Venugopal refuses consent for initiating contempt action against actor Swara Bhasker

I, therefore, decline consent to initiate contempt proceedings..." On August 18, the plea filed before the Attorney General by advocate Mahek Maheshwari, who along with lawyers Anuj Saxena and Prakash Sharma, has alleged that Bhasker made these statements at a panel discussion on February 1, 2020, organized by the Mumbai Collective.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 20:51 IST
AG K K Venugopal refuses consent for initiating contempt action against actor Swara Bhasker
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Attorney General K K Venugopal has declined his consent for initiating criminal contempt of court proceedings against Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker for her alleged "derogatory and scandalous" statements against the Supreme Court over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict. The consent of either the Attorney General or the Solicitor General is necessary, under section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, for initiating contempt proceedings against a person.

Lawyer Anuj Saxena, on behalf of petitioner Usha Shetty, had sought consent of the Attorney General for initiating contempt action against the actor. Venugopal, in a two-page letter to Saxena on August 21, said the actor's "statement in the first part appears to be a factual one and is a perception of the speaker".

After being denied nod by the Attorney General to initiate the contempt proceedings against the actor, the petitioner moved a similar plea before Solicitor General Tushar Mehta seeking his consent, her lawyers said. In his letter, Venugopal said, "The comment refers to the judgment of the Supreme Court, and is not an attack on the institution. This does not offer any comment on the Supreme Court itself or say anything that would scandalize or tend to scandalize or lower or tend to lower the authority of the Supreme Court. In my opinion, the statement does not constitute criminal contempt." He said the second part of the statement is a vague statement not related to any particular court, and "something is so general that no one would take any serious note of this statement". Venugopal said, "I do not think that this is a case where the offense of scandalizing the court or lowering the authority of the court would arise. I, therefore, decline consent to initiate contempt proceedings..." On August 18, the plea filed before the Attorney General by advocate Mahek Maheshwari, who along with lawyers Anuj Saxena and Prakash Sharma, has alleged that Bhasker made these statements at a panel discussion on February 1, 2020, organized by the Mumbai Collective. It claimed that Bhasker had made "derogatory and scandalous" statements against the courts in the country and mentioned the Ayodhya case judgment.

The petition intends to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Bhasker for "passing a derogatory and scandalous statement in context of the Supreme Court of India on February 1, 2020, at a panel discussion organized by Mumbai Collective," it said. A five-judge constitution bench of the apex court had on November 9 last year delivered a unanimous verdict paving the way for construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and had directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP:One drowns in river; two bodies retrieved from nullah

A 44-year-old man drowned while crossing a river in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said. In another incident, bodies of two men who were swept away while crossing the bridge on a swollen nullah in a car in Dewas dist...

Microsoft says Apple's move against 'Fornite' creator would hurt its games

Microsoft Corp on Sunday said in a court filing that Apple Incs threat to cut off the creator of Fortnite from Apples developer tools would hurt Microsofts gaming business, as well as other game developers.The filing came in a dispute betwe...

Panel suggests full term for PM Oli, complete executive power for Prachanda: Senior NCP leader

A six-member panel formed by the ruling Nepal Communist Party to resolve the bitter intra-party rift has suggested that Prime Minister K P Oli should complete his five-year tenure, while executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda be al...

Golf-Langasque captures first European Tour title in Wales

Frances Romain Langasque overturned a five-shot deficit to claim his maiden European Tour title at the Wales Open on Sunday. Langasque, 25, produced six birdies in a bogey-free round of six-under-par 65 to surge through a congested leaderbo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020