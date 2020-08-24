Left Menu
Development News Edition

Erdogan says Greece sowing chaos in Mediterranean

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 24-08-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 23:05 IST
Erdogan says Greece sowing chaos in Mediterranean
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Turkey's navy will not back down as Greece sows chaos in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, where the countries have overlapping resource claims and have deployed frigates in an escalating rhetorical confrontation.

"The ones who throw Greece in front of the Turkish navy will not stand behind them," Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting. He added Athens does not have the right to broadcast advisories known as a Navtex in areas claimed by Ankara.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Intensify fight against COVID-19: Maha CM tells civic bodies

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed municipal corporations in Thane district to intensify their fight against COVID-19. These municipal corporations fall under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region MMR which has seen a s...

Mali talks end with no decision on transitional government

Talks between West African mediators and Malis military coup leaders ended on Monday after three days of discussions without any decision on the make-up of a transitional government, a junta spokesman said.West Africas regional bloc dispatc...

Algeria to hold referendum on constitution on Nov.1

Algeria has set Nov. 1 as a date for a referendum on a new constitution aimed at boosting democracy and giving parliament a greater role, the presidency said on Monday, after months-long protests demanding reforms. Elected last December, Pr...

Bypolls to be 'bada-chota bhai' vs 'trimurti' battle: Scindia

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said the upcoming assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh are crucial as their outcome will decide the future of the state, and sought to portray them as a bada-chota bhai versus trimurti battle ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020