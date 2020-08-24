Erdogan says Greece sowing chaos in Mediterranean

Erdogan says Greece sowing chaos in MediterraneanReuters | Ankara | Updated: 24-08-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 23:05 IST
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Turkey's navy will not back down as Greece sows chaos in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, where the countries have overlapping resource claims and have deployed frigates in an escalating rhetorical confrontation.
"The ones who throw Greece in front of the Turkish navy will not stand behind them," Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting. He added Athens does not have the right to broadcast advisories known as a Navtex in areas claimed by Ankara.
