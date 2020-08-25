Left Menu
Maken to visit Rajasthan, meet Congress leaders

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken will visit Jaipur this week to meet party leaders and workers, Rajasthan Congress unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra said on Tuesday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 25-08-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 23:59 IST
Rajasthan Congress unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken will visit Jaipur this week to meet party leaders and workers, Rajasthan Congress unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra said on Tuesday. Dostara said Maken would meet division and district-level leaders and workers.

"The final programme has not yet been received but he is scheduled to come here this week. We will hold discussions with him on organisational issues," he said. Dotasra said that all Congressmen should take a pledge to fight those forces who are engaged in toppling the democratically elected government.

"Some forces are engaged in destroying the constitution which Ambedkar had given us and are engaged in toppling the democratically elected government. We all Congressmen should take a pledge to fight such forces so that the democracy and the constitution can be saved and everybody can make progress," he said. Maken was appointed Congress general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan earlier this month. (ANI)

