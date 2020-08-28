Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC refuses to impose pre-broadcast ban on telecast of Sudarshan TV programme

Together with free speech, there are other constitutional values which need to be balanced and preserved including the fundamental right to equality and fair treatment for every segment of citizens, the top court said. The petitioner has relied on the transcript of a clip of forty-nine seconds which according to counsel was aired on the television channel in the course of the last week.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 21:12 IST
SC refuses to impose pre-broadcast ban on telecast of Sudarshan TV programme
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Friday refused to impose pre-broadcast ban on Sudarshan TV from telecasting 'Bindas Bol' program, whose latest promo claimed that the channel was all set to broadcast a 'big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service'. A bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and K M Joseph said it has to first circumspect in imposing a prior restraint on publication or the airing of views. "At this stage, we have desisted from imposing a pre-broadcast interlocutory injunction on the basis of an unverified transcript of a forty-nine seconds clip. The Court has to be circumspect in imposing a prior restraint on publication or the airing of views. "We note that under statutory provisions, competent authorities are vested with powers to ensure compliance with law, including provisions of the criminal law intended to ensure social harmony and the peaceful coexistence of all communities," the bench said.

The apex court issued notice to Centre, Press Council of India, News Broadcasters Association and Sudarshan News on a plea filed by an advocate Firoz Iqbal Khan with a grievance pertaining to a program scheduled for broadcast today at 8 pm. "Having regard to the importance of the issues which arise from the petition under Article 32, we direct that notice be issued to the respondents, returnable on September 15, 2020. "On the next date of listing, the court will consider appointing amicus curiae to assist it towards a resolution which advances the protection of constitutional rights," the bench said.

The apex court said that prima facie, the petition raises significant issues bearing on the protection of constitutional rights. "Consistent with the fundamental right to free speech and expression, the Court will need to foster a considered debate on the setting up of standards of self-regulation," the apex court said. Together with free speech, there are other constitutional values which need to be balanced and preserved including the fundamental right to equality and fair treatment for every segment of citizens, the top court said.

The petitioner has relied on the transcript of a clip of forty-nine seconds which according to counsel was aired on the television channel in the course of the last week. The contention of the petitioner is that the clip contains statements which are derogatory of the entry of Muslims in the civil services. The counsel appearing on behalf of the petitioner submitted that the airing of views in the course of the program would violate the Programme Code enumerated under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995, together with the Code of Ethics and News Broadcasting Standards Regulations.

During the course of the hearing, it has been highlighted that the expression of views derogatory to a particular community has a divisive potential. In the viral clip, channel's Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke had alleged a conspiracy in the "overwhelming" number of Muslim students clearing the Union Public Service Commission exams and was scheduled to broadcast big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service'.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

International reaction to resignation of Japan's PM Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the nations longest-serving premier, said on Friday he is resigning due to health reasons.Here is what some international leaders and businesspeople are saying about Abe BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNS...

Situation won't change till the system is changed: Anna Hazare tells Delhi BJP president

On Delhi BJP president Adesh Guptas request to join the partys mass movement against the AAP government, social activist Anna Hazare said on Friday that there will no change till the system is changed so it wont matter even he comes to Delh...

Namibia opens airports and schools but extends overnight curfew

Namibia will lift lockdown restrictions, allowing international travel, schools to reopen and onsite alcohol consumption from September, President Hage Geingob announced Friday, but he extended an overnight curfew as Covid-19 cases continue...

Republican senator, swarmed by protesters after Trump speech, calls for FBI probe

Republican Senator Rand Paul on Friday called on the FBI to investigate a crowd of protesters that swarmed him as he departed the White House after listening to U.S. President Donald Trump accept his partys nomination for re-election. Paul ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020