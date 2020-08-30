Left Menu
3,014 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in Odisha

As many as 3,014 new COVID-19 cases, 2,888 recoveries, and 12 deaths were reported in Odisha, said the State Health Department on Sunday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 30-08-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 15:47 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 3,014 new COVID-19 cases, 2,888 recoveries, and 12 deaths were reported in Odisha, said the State Health Department on Sunday. With this, the total number of cases now stands at 1,00,934 including 29,685 active cases, 70,714 recoveries, and 482 deaths.

As many as 60,646 samples were tested on Saturday. The highest number of coronavirus cases were reported from the Khurda district with 684 cases. India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 35-lakh mark with a spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The COVID-19 tally in the country stands at 35,42,734, the Ministry stated. The total number of cases includes 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated and 63,498 fatalities. (ANI)

