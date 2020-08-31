Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baltic states hit Lukashenko, other Belarus officials with sanctions

Western countries have mostly been cautious, wary of provoking an intervention from Russia. The three small Baltic states are all members of the EU and NATO, and Lithuania and Latvia border Belarus.

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 31-08-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 19:56 IST
Baltic states hit Lukashenko, other Belarus officials with sanctions
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia imposed travel bans on President Alexander Lukashenko and 29 other Belarusian officials on Monday, signaling impatience with the West's cautious approach by announcing sanctions without waiting for the rest of the EU. The three Baltic states have led calls for the West to take firmer measures against Lukashenko, who is accused by opponents and the West of rigging an election to prolong his 26-year rule.

The sanctions, announced simultaneously by the three Baltic countries, target officials that they accuse of vote rigging and playing a role in violence against protesters since the Aug. 9 election. Including Lukashenko himself atop the list was a prod to other European countries, so far reluctant to back measures against him personally. Lukashenko, an ally of Moscow, denies electoral fraud and has said the protesters are backed from abroad.

"We said that we need peaceful dialogue and agreement between the regime and society, but we see that the regime is not ready for that," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said. "We see that we need to move forward and to show an example to other countries." The European Union has been working on its own list of individuals in Belarus to target with similar sanctions, expected to exclude Lukashenko. Western countries have mostly been cautious, wary of provoking intervention from Russia.

The three small Baltic states are all members of the EU and NATO, and Lithuania and Latvia border Belarus. Lithuania has been hosting Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled there after the election her supporters say she won. Tsikhanouskaya will speak to the U.N. Security Council on Friday at Estonia's invitation, her spokesman said.

HUGE DEMONSTRATIONS Three weeks into a mass demonstration movement that has peaked on the weekends, tens of thousands of protesters again took to the streets in central Minsk on Sunday, seeking to keep up pressure on Lukashenko to resign. At least 140 people were detained, Russia's RIA news agency reported, citing the Belarusian Interior Ministry.

Lukashenko has threatened to cut off European transit routes across his country in retaliation against any sanctions. Goods from landlocked Belarus account for almost a third of Lithuania's rail traffic and port volume, and Belarus is also a major overland route for European goods bound for Russia. Belarus is Russia's closest ally among former Soviet states, and its territory is integral to Moscow's European defence strategy. President Vladimir Putin has invited Lukashenko to Moscow, a sign of Kremlin support. The two countries' foreign ministers will hold talks on Wednesday in Moscow.

Last week, the Kremlin announced it had set up a reserve force able to intervene in Belarus, though it did not see a need for such intervention so far. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov repeated on Monday that Moscow still sees no need for action. The German foreign ministry said it had summoned the Belarusian ambassador on Monday in response to the detention of foreign journalists in Belarus.

During the three weeks of protests, Lukashenko has lost the support of a range of public figures from writers and actors to sportsmen. The burly former boss of a collective farm, he has taken to appearing on television brandishing a Kalashnikov and calling the protesters "rats". On Monday, the Catholic Church in Belarus, which has criticized the harsh treatment of protesters by the security forces, said its head, Tadeush Kondrusevich, had been barred from re-entering the country after a trip to Poland. The border guards declined to comment.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Pranab Mukherjee served nation with exemplary dedication: LS Speaker

Expressing grief over former president Pranab Mukherjees demise, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said he served the nation with exemplary dedication. His experience in parliamentary and administrative matters was unmatched, a quality w...

'Wake-up call': World Bank hopes Lebanese blast will spur reform

The World Bank has estimated that a huge explosion at Beirut port caused as much as 4.6 billion in damage to homes and infrastructure, and the banks regional head said this should be a catalyst for reforms to unlock reconstruction funds. Le...

US-India ties have never been so strong: Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence on Monday said that the relationship between the US and India has never been so strong as he lauded the role of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in strengthening the bilateral ties. Speaking ...

Japan's donor agency JICA to provide Rs 3,500 crore loan to India to boost COVID-19 fight

Japans donor agency JICA on Monday signed an agreement with the Indian government under which it will provide about Rs 3,500 crore in loan to boost the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in India. This loan will be disbursed to the Governm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020