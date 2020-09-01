Allahabad HC keeps in abeyance its order on stray dogs

The Allahabad High Court on Monday put in abeyance its earlier direction for the removal of stray dogs from the city. The bench comprising Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Ajit Kumar passed the order on an application filed by former Union Minister and BJP MP Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, seeking recall of an earlier order of the court regarding the removal of stray dogs from the city. Maneka Gandhi's plea was that the law related to stray cattle and dogs is sub-judice before the Supreme Court in a case. Therefore, to avoid any conflict, the High Court may not pass any such order till the pendency of the case before the apex court, she contended.

The court observed that propriety demands that their order relating to the removal of stray dogs from the city be put in abeyance. The bench then went on to direct that its direction relating to stray dogs remains in abeyance. While hearing a PIL related to the spread of coronavirus, the Allahabad High Court on August 28 had directed the removal of stray cattle and dogs from Allahabad on the ground that these caused accidents. "In this time of the pandemic when people are worried about their safety, stray cattle and stray dogs must be compulsorily removed to avoid any nuisance", the court had said.