UP: Dr Kafeel Khan released from jail, thanks judiciary

Hours after the Allahabad High Court granted conditional bail to him, Dr Kafeel Khan was released from the Mathura jail. Dr Khan was charged under the National Security Act for his alleged inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Notably, the order came days after the Supreme Court asked the High Court to decide and dispose of the petition related to the release of Kafeel Khan in 15 days. "I want to thank all 138 crore Indians for standing by me during my struggle. I thank the judiciary for giving this order, in which they said that the Uttar Pradesh government made a false, baseless, and fictitious case to keep me in prison," Khan told reporters here shortly after his release.

In a light-hearted tone he further added, "I also thank the UP STF which did not kill me while bringing me to Mathura from Mumbai." Speaking about his future plans right after his release, Khan said that he wanted to go to the flood-affected states of Bihar, Kerala, and Assam and take part in the relief works there.

He also put forth a plea to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, stating "I urge the chief minister to reinstate me in my job so that I can work for the people as a Corona warrior." Khan was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in January from Mumbai after he allegedly made inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the CAA on December 12, 2019.

He was on February 14, 2020, charged under the National Security Act. (ANI)