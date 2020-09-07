Nitishwar Kumar appointed as Principal Secretary to J-K LG

IAS Nitishwar Kumar has been appointed as the Principal Secretary to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved the proposal of DoPT (Department of Personnel & Training) for inter-cadre deputation of Nitishwar Kumar (IAS, 1996 batch) from Uttar Pradesh cadre to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for a period of one year, as per a letter dated September 5.

Soon after this, the General Administration Department of Jammu and Kashmir issued an order posting Nitishwar Kumar as Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, replacing Bipul Pathak. Further, Jammu and Kashmir (1992 batch) cadre IAS officer Bipul Pathak, who was serving as the Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department, through an order issued on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor.

Pathak will, however, continue to hold the additional charge of Principal Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department, CEO, Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency, and CEO, Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency as per the order. (ANI)