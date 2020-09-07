Serbia, Kosovo welcome economic accord ahead of new EU talks

An accord on economic ties reached between Serbia and Kosovo in the United States last week could help to secure a lasting bilateral peace deal, the leaders of the two countries said on Monday before another round of European Union-mediated talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump hailed the agreement, signed in Washington on Friday, as a "major breakthrough". It reaffirmed pledges to establish railway and highway links but left movement on political normalisation on hold. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 1999 after a NATO-led bombing campaign to halt ethnic conflict. But Serbia still does not recognise Kosovo's independence, which is a precondition for Belgrade's future membership of the EU.

"The recently agreed documents in Washington D.C. ... could provide a useful contribution to reaching a comprehensive, legally binding agreement on normalisation of relations," Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said in a joint statement released by the EU. Talks between Serbia and Kosovo broke down almost two years ago but were revived in July after a diplomatic push from France and Germany. A third round in Brussels on Monday plans to discuss issues such as financial claims on property.

"Naturally their positions differ, but they come back here (to Brussels) to find a common ground and to work towards a comprehensive normalisation of their relations dealing with all outstanding issues," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. However, there still remains confusion about the nature of what Vucic and Hoti signed in Washington, EU diplomats said.

Vucic has told Serbian media his agreement was made with the United States, not Kosovo, and the Serbian and Kosovo leaders appeared to sign separate documents, not one. Political analysts said the deal amounted to a resumption of dialogue.