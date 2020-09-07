Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAS officer's legal battle for inter-cadre transfer to continue, SC withdraws earlier order

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan withdrew the February 3 order passed by the apex court, which had disposed of a plea filed by 2013-batch IAS officer Jitendra Gupta while recording the assurance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the needful for posting him in Haryana cadre would be done within three weeks. Later, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) filed an application in the top court seeking recall of the February 3 order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 19:15 IST
IAS officer's legal battle for inter-cadre transfer to continue, SC withdraws earlier order

An IAS officer, who took on transport mafia in Bihar, will have to continue his legal battle for inter-cadre transfer as the Supreme Court on Monday withdrew its February order which had taken note of an assurance that the needful would be done by the DoPT within three weeks. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan withdrew the February 3 order passed by the apex court, which had disposed of a plea filed by 2013-batch IAS officer Jitendra Gupta while recording the assurance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the needful for posting him in Haryana cadre would be done within three weeks.

Later, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) filed an application in the top court seeking recall of the February 3 order. During the hearing on the application for recall of the order on Monday, Mehta told the bench that earlier statement was made “without obtaining instructions from the concerned authority” and he be permitted to withdraw it. “Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General submits that the statement was made without obtaining instructions from the concerned authority. He submits that he be permitted to withdraw the said statement and the matter be re-heard,” the bench, also comprising Justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, noted in its order.

The bench further noted that the February 3 order was passed on the first day when the special leave petition filed by the IAS officer was taken up for hearing by the court and notice was issued on that day itself. “We are of the view that the sufficient ground has been made out to withdraw the statement made by the applicant,” the bench said.

“We order accordingly and order dated February 3, 2020 is withdrawn to the following extent: ‘...that the needful of posting the petitioner in Haryana cadre will be done within three weeks from today. The statement is placed on record. In view of the above, the special leave petition is disposed of. Pending interlocutory application(s), if any, is/are disposed of’,” the bench noted. The apex court, which listed the plea filed by Gupta for hearing on September 15, directed that counter affidavit be filed by the DoPT within a week.

The February 3 order was passed by the top court on an appeal filed by the IAS officer who had challenged the Delhi High Court’s order of December 24 last year. The high court had rejected Gupta’s plea in which he had sought initiation of contempt action against the authority concerned for allegedly not complying with the directions given by a division bench of the high court in its judgement passed earlier in his case.

The division bench had in July last year directed the Centre to initiate the process of inter-cadre transfer of Gupta forthwith and issue an order transferring him to a cadre outside the Bihar cadre. It had said that “willingness/consent” of Gupta be also sought for inter-cadre transfer as per law and the entire process be completed within four weeks.

“We must, therefore, come to the aid of an officer, who showed courage in the discharge of his duty, and must protect his life and liberty. "If we fail in our duty to protect a man, who has had the nerve to stand up against a mafia and the State machinery, we would be doing great disservice to the system and setting a bad precedent, where no officer would gather the courage to stand up against the wrongdoers,” the high court had said. Before the high court, Gupta had sought transfer to Haryana alleging threat to his life for acting tough against the transport mafia in Bihar.

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) had earlier directed the Centre to consider the case of the officer for inter-state deputation to Haryana or for central government deputation. Thereafter, Bihar government had challenged the CAT order before the high court. In 2016, Gupta was arrested in a corruption case and was sent to jail. He was later granted bail and the FIR was quashed following Patna High Court's order.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

ASEM calls for concerted international cooperation to combat COVID-19

Describing the COVID-19 pandemic as an unparalleled global health crisis that has caused grave disruptions to the world economy, the Asia-Europe Meeting ASEM on Monday called for concerted international cooperation, with transparent and tim...

Chirag to take call on LJP's tie-up with Nitish; JD(U) says NDA members must accept Bihar CM's leadership

The Lok Janshakti Party on Monday authorised its president Chirag Paswan to take a call on whether the party will fight against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-headed JDU in the upcoming assembly polls and decided to prepare a list of can...

2020 season preview capsules: NFC South

NFC South listed in predicted order of finishNew Orleans Saints Projected 2020 record 12-42019 record 13-3 2019 summary A loaded roster and a quality backup quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater helped the Saints go a perfect 5-0 with Drew Brees...

Hopes fading for coronavirus deal as Congress returns

At least there wont be a government shutdown. But as lawmakers straggle back to Washington for an abbreviated preelection session, hopes are dimming for another coronavirus relief bill or much else.Talks between top Democrats and the Trump...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020