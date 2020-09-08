BSF apprehends 3 Bangladeshi nationals from near border

Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals when they were crossing the international boundary in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, an official said here. Working on an input received from BSF intelligence branch, company commander Sambhu Baidya of Ranghat border outpost with his troops laid an ambush in Bagdah area in the early hours of Tuesday and apprehended the Bangladeshis, including two women.

The Bangladeshi nationals were coming from the international boundary towards Ranghat village, he said. During questioning, they revealed the name of an Indian tout, the official said.

Accompanied by the village headman, a search party went to the tout's house and arrested the woman, after she was identified by the Bangladeshi citizens. Two of the arrested Bangladeshis claimed to be a couple. They said that they were travelling to the man's place of work in Uttar Pradesh.

The other woman, who was apprehended, said that she was going to join her husband who lives in Nadia district of West Bengal, the official said. The three Bangladeshi citizens and the Indian tout were handed over to Bagdah police station, he said.