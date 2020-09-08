Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi BJP writes to Sisodia, claims over Rs 18,000 cr unpaid to MCDs

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Tuesday wrote to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, claiming that over Rs 18,000 crores stand unpaid to municipal corporations due to political averseness of the city government. "As a result of the Delhi government's political averseness, funds of over Rs 18,000 crores stand accumulated, unpaid to municipal corporations till March 31 this year," Kapoor claimed in his letter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 21:57 IST
Delhi BJP writes to Sisodia, claims over Rs 18,000 cr unpaid to MCDs

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Tuesday wrote to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, claiming that over Rs 18,000 crores stand unpaid to municipal corporations due to political averseness of the city government. In a letter to Sisodia, who also is Delhi's Finance minister, Kapoor claimed that the three municipal corporations ruled by the BJP have received only around 25 per cent of the total funds so far in the current financial year from Delhi government.  "As a result of the Delhi government's political averseness, funds of over Rs 18,000 crores stand accumulated, unpaid to municipal corporations till March 31 this year," Kapoor claimed in his letter. No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government. Kapoor asked  Sisodia "why is the Delhi government on one hand not releasing timely and full municipal funds and on the other its political wing is labelling charges of funds pilferage on the municipal corporations." The AAP leaders have sharpened attack on the Delhi BJP, accusing its leaders of corruption in the three corporations, ahead of civic body polls due in 2022.

They have also asked the BJP-ruled municipal corporations to either pay pending salaries of employees or step down. The employees of municipal corporations have been staging a protest over their pending salaries for the past five months.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Health ministry issues guidelines for reopening of higher educational institutions, skill training centres

Higher educational institutions as well as skill training centres can resume their classes from September 21, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday, while asking them to implement staggered classroom activities with separate time slots,...

NIA to attach properties of two designated Khalistan terrorists

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Tuesday announced the attachment of immovable properties of designated Khalistan terrorists Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Punjab. Both were among the nine individuals designated...

EU carbon market not the right policy for cars, bloc's climate chief says

Road transport should not be top of the list when the European Union expands its carbon market into new sectors, the blocs climate policy chief said on Tuesday.The European Commission will propose reforms to its carbon market next year and ...

School fee hike issue is in court, guardians should desist from protesting: HC

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday expressed hope that parents of students will desist from carrying out protest in front of schools over fees since the matter is being considered by the court. The high court directed that any report of fur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020