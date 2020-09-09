Left Menu
Mahoba SP suspended on corruption charges: Official

Mahoba Superintendent of Police Mani Lal Patidar was on Wednesday suspended with immediate effect by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on corruption charges. Patidar has been attached to the office of the UP’s director general of police for the period of his suspension. The CM had on Tuesday suspended Allahabad’s Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dixit.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-09-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 17:23 IST
Mahoba Superintendent of Police Mani Lal Patidar was on Wednesday suspended with immediate effect by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on corruption charges. Patidar had been accused by ballast transporters of demanding money from them for allowing the transportation of the material.

"SP Mani Lal Patidar had been illegally demanding money for the running of vehicles engaged in ballast transportation. When his demand was not met, vehicle owners were harassed through the police,” said UP Additional Home Secretary Awanish Awasthi in an official statement. “On CM's order he has been suspended with immediate effect,” he said, adding that Deputy Commissioner of Police Arun Kumar Srivastava from Lucknow police commissionerate has been posted as new Mahoba SP.

"Patidar is a member of the All India Service and member of a disciplined force. His work did not only tarnish the image of police administration, but the credibility of the government too was put at stake," the statement said. Patidar has been attached to the office of the UP’s director general of police for the period of his suspension.

The CM had on Tuesday suspended Allahabad’s Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dixit. This is the second case when a senior police officer of the rank of SP has been suspended..

