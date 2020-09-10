India, Japan ink agreement providing for deeper defence cooperation

India and Japan have inked an agreement on reciprocal provision of supplies and services between armed forces of the two countries. The pact was signed on Wednesday by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Japanese Ambassador Suzuki Satoshi, a defence ministry spokesperson said.

The agreement provides for creation of an enabling framework for closer cooperation, interoperability and use of each other's military facilities by the armed forces of the two countries, the official said. "The agreement establishes the enabling framework for closer cooperation between the armed forces of India and Japan in reciprocal provision of supplies and services while engaged in bilateral training activities," he said.