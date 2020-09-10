Maha: Two govt employees caught taking bribe in Akola

Two government employees were arrested on Thursday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 for approving a leave application in Maharashtra's Akola city, an official said. Based on a complaint, a team from the Anti-Corruption Bureau nabbed Barshitakli Panchayat Samiti's block development officer Gopal Rajaram Bonde (56) and junior clerk Anant Tulshiram Rathod (39) from Khetan Nagar area, the official said.

The duo had allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant for passing his leave application, he said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI COR ARU ARU